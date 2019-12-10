× Cafeteria worker kidnapped outside elementary school in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – A woman kidnapped Tuesday morning outside an elementary school in Crestwood has been found safe and her ex-boyfriend taken into custody

According to Crestwood Police Chief Ron Compton, the kidnapping took place at Long Elementary School in the 9000 block of Sappington Road. Officers were called to the school just after 7:15 a.m. for a possible kidnapping.

Police learned the victim, a cafeteria worker at the school, was confronted by her ex-boyfriend and forced into his vehicle.

Compton said there were no students present at the time.

Investigators learned the suspect might be in Glen Carbon, Illinois near a trailer park. Glen Carbon authorities were notified and located the victim outside a trailer. Her ex-boyfriend was located inside the trailer and arrested.

The case is being presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges.