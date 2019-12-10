CDC investigating E. coli outbreak likely linked to salad kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state E. coli outbreak thought to be caused by a particular brand of premade salad kits.

Officials believe the likely source of the outbreak is the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit.

Eight people in three states have been affected, including Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

They fell ill between November 5 and November 15.

No deaths have been reported, but three people have been hospitalized and one-person experienced kidney failure.

The CDC has issued a food safety alert.

This outbreak is said to be caused by a different strain of E. coli than the current outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California.

The CDC is advising consumers, retailers, and restaurants do not eat, sell, or serve Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with a best-before date up to and including Dec. 7, 2019.

E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses.