Challenging high schoolers to focus their opinions on tough subjects through art

ST. LOUIS - The Walgreens Expressions Challenge is for high school teens that motivates them to voice their opinions on topics like self-esteem, insecurities, gender identity, relationships, gun violence, drug abuse, and more.

Students are able to submit entries in three categories: creative writing, media arts, and multimedia/visual arts. The deadline for submissions is December 15 at ExpressionsChallenge.com.

Aja Owens, the outreach coordinator for the Walgreens Expressions Challenge, and past winner Jasmyn Diggs visit Fox 2 News to discuss the program.