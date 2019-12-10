Challenging high schoolers to focus their opinions on tough subjects through art

Posted 12:16 pm, December 10, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Walgreens Expressions Challenge is for high school teens that motivates them to voice their opinions on topics like self-esteem, insecurities, gender identity, relationships, gun violence, drug abuse, and more.

Students are able to submit entries in three categories: creative writing, media arts, and multimedia/visual arts. The deadline for submissions is December 15 at ExpressionsChallenge.com.

Aja Owens, the outreach coordinator for the Walgreens Expressions Challenge, and past winner Jasmyn Diggs visit Fox 2 News to discuss the program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.