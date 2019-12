Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An early morning car crash leaves at least one driver injured in downtown St. Louis.

An S-U-V crashed into a car and a traffic light on North Broadway at Washington Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV fled the scene and maybe injured.

We are told the other driver appeared to have a head injury and was taken to the nearest hospital.