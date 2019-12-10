× Foul play suspected after body found near Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A man’s body was discovered this morning near the intersection of Poag Road and Illinois 111. A statement from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says that the body was found at around 7:00am. Foul play is suspected in this death.

No identity has been released in this case. Police describe the man as middle-aged and white, possibly in his early 40’s.

The Edwardsville Police Department has called 27 St. Louis area investigators to work on this case. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis says that they are currently investigating multiple leads.

Do you have any information to share with investigators? Please call the Major Case Squad at 618-307-1611.