Hidden Valley starts making snow, plans to open Dec. 20th

WILDWOOD, Mo. – On Monday night, Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood started making snow for the upcoming skiing, snowboarding, and tubing season.

An if you’re an outdoor enthusiast, this is exciting news that the snow machines are making snow.

The resort has 110 fan guns, using over 6,600 gallons of water, making snow to lay down a base on the skiing trails.

Now all they need is for Mother Nature to cooperate with cold weather.

The resort is planning to open the weekend before Christmas on December 20.