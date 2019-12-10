× Illini sell more beer than expected at home football games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – University of Illinois athletic officials say football fans have been thirstier than expected. The News-Gazette reports Memorial Stadium beer sales totaled roughly $488,000 at home games. When school officials announced plans earlier this year to sell beer, they predicted sales in the low six figures.

Sales were strongest during three Big Ten football games: Nebraska, Michigan and Wisconsin. The lowest came during a sparsely attended loss to Northwestern two days after Thanksgiving.

Campus police say fan arrest and ejection statistics have been consistent with previous years. Officials say revenue will be split between the university’s Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and Spectra, which provides concessions for athletic events.