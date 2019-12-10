× Man burned in north St. Louis County arson dies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man who was badly burned in a fire last week at the same north St. Louis County home where a young mother was shot and killed the day before has died.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the fire happened in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive just after 5 a.m. on December 5.

Neighbors saw the flames and called firefighters. The fire department quickly responded and had the fire under control by 6 a.m. During this time, authorities learned that a man who was at the residence at the time of the fire had been dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That man, identified as 26-year-old Travion Adams, died December 7.

Investigators determined the fire started in a bedroom and had been intentionally set.

Granda said there’s still no known connection between the fire and the murder that took place at the home the day prior.

Less than 24 hours earlier, 20-year-old Johanna Kimple was fatally shot inside the home.

The shooting happened after a fight between Kimple’s brother and her boyfriend.

Javion Smith, 19, was charged with killing Kimple. Investigators said Smith was trying to shoot Kimple’s boyfriend but instead shot her.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.