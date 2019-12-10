× Missouri Supreme Court denies death row inmate’s appeal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Supreme Court judges have denied a death row inmate’s appeal. David Hosier was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin in 2009.

The 64-year-old had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in her Jefferson City apartment. Hosier claims that his trial attorney did a poor job. He also says that the trial judge had a conflict of interest. Supreme Court judges disagreed.

A public defender for Hosier did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Tuesday.