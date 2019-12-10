New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz predicts success

Posted 2:19 pm, December 10, 2019, by

Eli Drinkwitz

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is expressing confidence. At his introductory news conference, he predicted the Tigers would eventually win the SEC East and a bowl game.

Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom, the former Missouri player whose program had slipped into mediocrity.

Drinkwitz is coming off a 12-1 season at Appalachian State that included wins over North Carolina and South Carolina and a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt title game. He also has just one year of head-coaching experience.

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.