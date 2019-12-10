× New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz predicts success

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is expressing confidence. At his introductory news conference, he predicted the Tigers would eventually win the SEC East and a bowl game.

Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom, the former Missouri player whose program had slipped into mediocrity.

Drinkwitz is coming off a 12-1 season at Appalachian State that included wins over North Carolina and South Carolina and a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt title game. He also has just one year of head-coaching experience.

By DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer