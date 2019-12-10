Officers shut down streets after report of explosive device in downtown St. Louis

Posted 2:24 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, December 10, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are investigating a report of an explosive or hazardous device near the Civil Courts Building across from City Hall in downtown St. Louis.  They say that an officer was flagged down by a person who said an explosive device was inside of a vehicle located at the Civil Courts Building.

Officers are currently canvassing the area. They have not yet confirmed that there is a suspicious device.

There is a heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis at the intersection of 11th and Market streets.  Firefighters can be seen parked along 11th street.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

