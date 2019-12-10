PICTURES: Guns ’N Hoses 2019

Posted 8:51 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, December 10, 2019

St. Louis firefighters and police officers go toe-to-toe at Enterprise Center in The Annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses boxing event benefiting The BackStoppers – a nonprofit organization that assists families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.