Song of the Day – TSO 2019

The crazy train’s pulling into the station this December 26th at the Enterprize Center, and tickets for this Trans-Siberian Orchestra St. Louis concert are on sale now! Bringing back their very first tour, Christmas Eve and Other Stories with a brand new stage show, TSO bring the fire of prog rock and the majestic sweep of a full symphony orchestra to bear on some of your favorite Christmas classics. Make sure you’re there to experience the music and tour which made them the mega stars that they are today!