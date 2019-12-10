Special prosecutor accuses St. Louis circuit attorney of hiding evidence; defense says it’s political

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Arguments came out Tuesday morning during a battle over whether St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will give a deposition in the case of her former private investigator. That suspect, William Don Tisaby, has been charged with perjury and evidence tampering for his role in the Eric Greitens’ investigation.

Gardner’s attorneys, Dawn Parsons from Kansas City and Roy Austin from Washington D.C., attempted to stop the deposition of Gardner.

“(The special prosecutor wants) to put Kim Gardner on video to embarrass and harass her,” Austin said.

He called it a political attack and said the “(special prosecutor) won’t say whether Gardner is an investigative target” calling that "inappropriate." Austin supplied emails to the court to prove his point.

Special prosecutor Jerry Carmody countered that he’s tired of delays. He said Gardner canceled six appointments to testify.

In court, he and his daughter Ryann Carmody, who’s also on the special prosecution team, accused Gardner of “hiding evidence,” including “200 texts between Tisaby and Gardner that were denied by Tisaby” until search warrants showed otherwise.

The Carmodys said there are also “multiple texts on three different cellphones that Kim Gardner never turned over.” Ryann Carmody added that Gardner, “deceived us on purpose.”

Gardner’s defense also questioned Ryann Carmody’s motivations, entering into evidence a series of text messages between Carmody and former circuit attorney spokesperson Susan Ryan. Read the texts for yourself below:

Austin said the texts begin April 27, 2018, with Carmody offering to take over the criminal case against Greitens as a special prosecutor before it was ultimately dismissed by Gardner’s office the following month.

Jerry Carmody expressed frustration with the judge over what he called “personal attacks.”

“I’m simply trying to do my job,” he said.

The judge said he’s leaning towards ordering Gardner to finally testify. Tisaby’s trial is set for March 30.