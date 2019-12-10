× Tigers Introduce Eli Drinkwitz as their new head football coach

The University of Missouri made it official on Tuesday morning, December 10th. Eli Drinkwitz is their new head football coach. Fresh off a 12-1 season at Appalachian State, the young coach is coming to Mizzou with a six year contract worth four million dollars annually.

Drinkwitz, just 36 years old has quickly risen up the college coaching ranks and now takes on his biggest challenge, head coach of an SEC football team. He replaces Barry Odom, who was fired after a disappointing 6-6 season. Odom, a Mizzou alum, coached four seasons at his alma mater.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was in Columbia, MO for the introduction of Drinkwitz to Mizzou faculty, students, boosters and fans.