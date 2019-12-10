Tim’s Travels: 50th Annual “Way of Lights” opens at the Shrine of Our Lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Mo. - This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Way of Lights at The Shrine Our Lady of Snows in Belleville and Tim Ezell checked out the breathtaking display of over 1 million lights.

The Way of Lights will also feature several other family-tradition activities which include Camel & Pony Rides, LEGO Bricks display and the restaurant.

Hours of operation are from 5pm - 9pm until Tuesday, December 31st and free to drive through.

The Way of Lights is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.