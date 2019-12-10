Traffic updates: Morning rush hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Tim’s Travels: 50th Annual “Way of Lights” opens at the Shrine of Our Lady

Posted 6:28 am, December 10, 2019, by
Data pix.

BELLEVILLE, Mo. -  This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Way of Lights at The Shrine Our Lady of Snows in Belleville and Tim Ezell checked out the breathtaking display of over 1 million lights.

The Way of Lights will also feature several other family-tradition activities which include Camel & Pony Rides, LEGO Bricks display and the restaurant.

Hours of operation are from 5pm - 9pm until Tuesday, December 31st  and free to drive through.

The Way of Lights is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.