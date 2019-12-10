Train with Mike Wayne – How bone density affects your strength

Posted 12:11 pm, December 10, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to discuss how bone density affects your strength.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.