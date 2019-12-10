× Two injured when Amtrak train hits car in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) _ Police say two people were hurt when an Amtrak train hit a vehicle in Independence. The collision occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Two people in the vehicle were hospitalized but their conditions were not immediately available. Amtrak says its Missouri River Runner, which travels from St. Louis to Kansas City, had just left the Independence station for Kansas City when the collision occurred. No one on the train was injured. The train was not seriously damaged and would continue on its route as soon as the tracks are cleared.