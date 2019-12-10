Understanding the dangers of vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – New numbers are out when it comes to US school children using tobacco products—including vaping—and they aren’t good.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in 2019, 1 in 3 high schoolers and 1 in 8 middle schoolers are using tobacco products, with an explosion in e-cigarette use leading the way. That’s more than 6 million children, doubling the numbers from 2017.

Dr. Timothy Craig Allen, a fellow of the College of American Pathologists and the chair of the department of pathology at University of Mississippi Medical Center, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss how vaping affects the lungs and signs parents should look for to see if their children are showing signs of vaping-associated lung illness.