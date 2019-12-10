Understanding the dangers of vaping

Posted 12:07 pm, December 10, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – New numbers are out when it comes to US school children using tobacco products—including vaping—and they aren’t good.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in 2019, 1 in 3 high schoolers and 1 in 8 middle schoolers are using tobacco products, with an explosion in e-cigarette use leading the way. That’s more than 6 million children, doubling the numbers from 2017.

Dr. Timothy Craig Allen, a fellow of the College of American Pathologists and the chair of the department of pathology at University of Mississippi Medical Center, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to discuss how vaping affects the lungs and signs parents should look for to see if their children are showing signs of vaping-associated lung illness.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.