Alderwoman and neighbors worried over frequent crime near a Carondelet gas station

ST. LOUIS – After a 14-year-old is shot at a gas station in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis, Fox 2 News is examining the crime that neighbors say has gotten out of hand in that area.

Neighbors say the drug deals and prostitution that happens in and around the BP Gas Station at 504 Bates Street is blatant and it's led to more violent crimes.

The latest incident involved a 14-year-old boy getting shot.

According to St. Louis police, so far this year there have been more than 56 incidents of significance on record at 504 Bates Street, which range from things like disturbances, suspicious persons or activities, investigations, calls for help, car theft, shootings, and a holdup.

But after events like those, police stepped up patrols. Records show police visited that address 433 times over the last two years and that does not include incidents like the shooting of a 14-year-old boy that happened at the corner of Bates and Virginia Tuesday night.

Alderwoman Sarah Wood Martin says the community will not stand for this. She says that she and the city are well aware of the numerous incidents at the gas station. They've even suggested the business get private security. Now, she says there may have to be more severe measures taken.