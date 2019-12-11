Bow hunting for deer may be coming to St. Louis County Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Deer hunting could soon be allowed in St. Louis County Parks. People could be going for their morning or evening runs at the same time an archery hunt is happening.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a measure to approve bow hunting in St. Louis County Parks was approved by the county council. This would help curb deer overpopulation.

Several members of the public mentioned that bow hunting could be dangerous in the parks.

The measure has not yet been approved by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.