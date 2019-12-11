Community comes together to brighten Christmas for local children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLSTADT, Ill. – For many, the memory of Christmas morning includes a first bicycle under the Christmas tree. A Metro East community is chipping in and making sure that opportunity is going to happen this holiday season.

The phrase "It takes a village" is quite applicable in Millstadt, Illinois because that's exactly what it takes to make the season merry and bright.

On Wednesday morning at MAC Medical in Millstadt, the medical equipment business was packing up 20 Huffy bicycles for girls and boys, along with bike helmets for hometown children.

“So today we are here at MAC Medical and they are donating 20 bicycles to our annual toy drive. We hold an annual toy and food drive to help support the community and we've been doing that for 21 years now. We've had the event for that long,” said Lt. Alan Hucke, Millstadt Police Department.

And since the local business is helping the police department and school district, a police escort was in order.

“We're supporting probably 26 students this year. We try and help them out. There's always families in need in every community. We can't thank MAC Medical enough for their donation. Millstadt is a tight-knit community. Everybody wants to support the people and the schools,” said Millstadt Schools Superintendent Brad Landgraf.

The bikes are under lock and key and will be distributed later this week.