DENVER– Well, at least it’s not going to be on Friday the 13th. The final full moon of 2019 and this decade will be on December 12 at 12:12 a.m. The full moon is called the Cold Moon.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northern and eastern United States, named the full Moon in December or the last full Moon of the fall season the Cold Moon, due to the long, cold nights.