ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You're leaving or entering the country from a US Airport. Do you mind if your face is scanned by facial recognition technology for security purposes? Last week Homeland Security was moving ahead with that plan. This week, just the opposite.

Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security Expert James Carafano joins us from the Heritage Foundation where he is a senior fellow. He says that this plan doesn't sit well with Americans who are concerned with their right to privacy.