Just four days after blowing a big lead to #3 Maryland, the Illini got things corrected and upset #5 Michigan, 71-62 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Il on Wednesday night.

Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 19 points. Teammates Ayo Dosunmu (14 points), Andres Feliz (13 points) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (12 points) also paced the Illinois attack.

The win raised the Illinois season record to 7-3 overall, 1-1 in Big Ten Conference play.