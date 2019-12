× Indiana State Police investigating death of St. Louis man

DALEVILLE, In. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a St. Louis man. Dion Crittle, 24, crashed his car along I-69 in Daleville, Indiana on Monday.

Police found him walking from the crash. When he refused to stop, they handcuffed him.

Later, they found him unresponsive. They rendered first aid, but Crittle died at the hospital.