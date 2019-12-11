Local organization guides men in becoming better father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - Dozens of men graduated from fatherhood boot camp Wednesday night (Dec. 11). The program gave each an opportunity to learn new skills and become more responsible parents.

The six-week immersive program through St. Louis-based Fathers & Families Support Center teaches men how to support themselves and their children financially, emotionally, and developmentally. The men also receive legal guidance, anger management, and job training.

Program coordinators said as a result of the job training the program provides, past graduates paid more than a million dollars in child support this year in almost 300 child support cases.

The program is held more than four hours a day, five days a week. Day and night sessions are offered.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell served as the keynote speaker for the graduation.

"A happy ending for a lot of people who had to swim upstream," said Bell.

Since 1997, Fathers & Families Support Center has served more than 16,000 fathers, benefiting 40,000 children.