Mets nearing deal to add Wacha to rotation

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ The New York Mets and right-hander Michael Wacha are nearing an agreement on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. The Mets have been in the market for a fifth starter to slot behind Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz. Wacha comes with upside, but also a checkered health history. The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain in September and did not pitch for St. Louis in the postseason.