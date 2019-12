Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One person was injured in a house fire overnight in south St. Louis. The fire started just before 2:30 am this morning on Caroline Street near Cardinal Avenue. The fire spread to another house next door.

Firefighters rescued a person from the first home. He went to the hospital in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

Four adults in the house next door got out safely.

No word on what caused the fire.