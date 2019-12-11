Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Over St. Louis

Police working to see if locations in Maryland Heights crime spree are connected

Posted 5:39 am, December 11, 2019, by
Data pix.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A crime spree in Maryland Heights overnight involving a shooting, carjacking, and multiple car break-ins.  Police are working to determine if they're connected.

Police say a man showed up to a QuikTrip on Dorsett Road, saying he had been shot in the arm.  Surveillance video shows him hiding a gun outside the store. Around the same time, someone tried to carjack a man nearby.

A couple miles away, at Bennington and Basston, three young people were spotted breaking into vehicles.

Anyone with information about these three incidents should call the police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.