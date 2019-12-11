Police working to see if locations in Maryland Heights crime spree are connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A crime spree in Maryland Heights overnight involving a shooting, carjacking, and multiple car break-ins. Police are working to determine if they're connected.

Police say a man showed up to a QuikTrip on Dorsett Road, saying he had been shot in the arm. Surveillance video shows him hiding a gun outside the store. Around the same time, someone tried to carjack a man nearby.

A couple miles away, at Bennington and Basston, three young people were spotted breaking into vehicles.

Anyone with information about these three incidents should call the police.