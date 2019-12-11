Porn cam cop in trouble again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former police officer Fox 2 caught operating a porn camera is back in jail. David Cerna is locked up on probation violations.

It was five years ago when we found a hidden camera in a public gas station restroom in Chesterfield and traced it to an on-duty police officer.

Prosecutors wanted Cerna to go to prison for seven years after he pleaded guilty in 2016. Cerna admitted he operated a hidden camera in the ceiling of a gas station bathroom and posted the videos to a porn site.

He also admitted to secretly videotaping a teenager’s genitals during a pat-down search.

A St. Louis County judge sentenced Cerna to one year in jail in 2016 while threatening he could go to prison for ten years if he violated probation.

A November court order indicates he’s violated repeatedly. Cerna’s case file indicates “eight probation violation filings” for violations related to drugs and reporting requirements.

A judge said he could continue on probation and serve 90 days of shock time in jail.

Fox 2 News has been unable to reach Cerna for a comment. He’s repeatedly told us in the past he doesn’t want to talk.

His appearance has changed since we first reported on him in 2014. He’s now 39 years old.