Spirit of St. Louis – CASA of St. Louis holiday gift drive

Posted 5:47 pm, December 11, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS - An organization advocating for the best interests for children in the foster care system in the St. Louis metro area is featured as part of our Spirit of Giving campaign. Fox 2's Monica Adams shows you how CASA St. Louis has helped children for decades and how you can give back.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. To learn more about CASA St. Louis, visit stlcasa.org/spiritofstlouis. To learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis campaign, click here.

