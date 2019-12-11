St. Louis Kolache going nationwide!

ST. LOUIS - Russell Clark, a chef with St. Louis Kolache, visits Fox 2 News to talk about the company's catering services and to break the news that the company is going nationwide! Stores outside of St. Louis will be called American Kolache. The first of these new franchises is set to open in Edwardsville.
