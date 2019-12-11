St. Louis may see a snowy mix late this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A very cold start today will thaw out nicely by this the afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will top off in the mid-40s with a westerly breeze. Some high clouds flow in tonight and it will not be as cold, with overnight lows near 30.

Thursday will be breezy and mild with a high in the 50s. Clouds increase Friday, but it stays dry with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Long-range concerns continue to build around a winter weather event for late Sunday into Monday. At this time, I’m thinking of a winter mix ending as snow. However, it is too early to say how much will fall or how much of an impact this event may have. That said, it is something to keep tabs on as we get closer to the weekend.