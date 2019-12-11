× The Blues top Google’s ‘Year in Search’ report for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Google has named the top searches for St. Louis over the past year. This was a wild year for St. Louis sports and the search engine’s report reflects that. The Blues scored their first Stanley Cup and the Cardinals made the playoffs.

The “Year in Search” is Google’s annual look into the year’s top trending searches. They say that there are trillions of search queries examined in this report over the course of the year. The trending queries are the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2019 as compared to 2018.

This list may not reflect the most searched topics by number of searches. Google says that those tend to change very little year to year.

Google’s 2019 “Year in Search” for St. Louis: