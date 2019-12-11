Woman’s naughty Christmas light display turns off neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. (WDAF) - There's a Christmas light display that's definitely on the naughty list in suburban Johnson County.

In fact, this display is for mature audiences only. It's a bit graphic and has been blurred out for this story.

Until Tuesday, Marcelo and his wife Christi Vergara hadn't seen the display that's lighting up some people in their Whispering Hills neighborhood.

"Well it's certainly a statement," Vergara said. "I don’t know to what but probably not appropriate for the neighborhood."

Questions have been surrounding the monstrosity sitting on one family's roof formed by 60 feet of lights. Could it be a guitar? Maybe a funky sleigh?

"The neighborhood's kind of like vibe's kind of gone down 'cause everyone's kind of uptight," creator Shelby Gash said. "So it's more of a, kind of, orneriness."

We asked the 24-year-old what it is.

At first, some neighbors got a kick out of it.

"I don't know what I would've done if I would've driven... I probably would have wrecked my car laughing," Christi said.

And that's what Shelby intended.

"People think it's hilarious," Shelby said. "People are stopping in the middle of the night taking photos and laughing. People think it's so much fun. I think there's a lot more laughter than it's bringing out anything uncomfortable."

But then neighbors were turned off by the image.

"It's a joke that wears out pretty quick," Marcelo said.

"Yeah, and I don't think it's appropriate for little kids," Christi said.

After hearing how it might upset neighbors with young children, Shelby decided it best to unplug and take down the lights on this display.

"I wish people would come up to me if they're really bothered by it," she said.

The lights lasted only four days, not as long as Shelby anticipated.

"I think that it’s probably not in the Christmas spirit," Marcelo said. "Now, we got it. Let’s move on."