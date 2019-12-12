× Army vet charged with threatening to shoot Illinois congressman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Federal authorities have charged a 64-year-old Army veteran with making a threatening communication against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

Randall E. Tarr, of Rochester, is accused of leaving a voicemail message at Davis’ office on Nov. 25 threatening to shoot him. He was released on his own recognizance Friday.

arr told The Associated Press he was angry about a TV ad in which Davis appeared to support Russian explanations about meddling in the U.S. election and made the phone call. He says he wishes he “could take it all back.”

He faces two criminal counts that carry penalties of five years or more in prison.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, AP Political Writer