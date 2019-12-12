× Attorneys in Sunshine Law case seek $345,000 from university

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Attorneys involved in a lawsuit against the University of Missouri over an open records request are seeking $345,000 in fees from the university.

The lawsuit stems from a dispute that began in 2015, when the university asked the animal rights group Beagle Freedom Project to pay more than $82,000 for records related to dogs and cats used in research. The motion for fees was filed this week by Attorneys Eric Crinnian and Dan Kolde. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris ruled in November that the university knowingly violated the Sunshine Law.

A university spokesman said the school is reviewing the judge’s decision and the new motion.