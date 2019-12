Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(St. Louis) Cooking with preschoolers can be fun and entertaining and can provide opportunities for them to explore their senses, including touch, taste, smell, sound and sight, as well as help with math, problem solving, science and more. This morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. , Melissa Boshans, an Early Childhood Specialist with LUME Institute along with her son Francis, prepared some special peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.