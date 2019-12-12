Does your Christmas tree have a ‘walnut-shaped’ mass? It may be hundreds of praying mantis eggs

EERIE COUNTY, OH – A post to a municipal Facebook page is telling people about what you may discover in your Christmas tree. The Eerie County Facebook page posted this message about what you should do if you discover an odd ball in your branches:

“If you happen to see a walnut sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 preying mantis eggs! Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve! Thanks Daniel Reed for background information.”

WFLD-TV reports that a female praying mantis often prefers Fraser fir Christmas trees for egg-laying. University of Illinois Extension educator Chris Enroth tells them that you should always inspect your tree before purchase.