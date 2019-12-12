Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Fifth St. Louis officer indicted in attack on colleague during Stockley protests

Posted 7:08 pm, December 12, 2019, by

Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A fifth St. Louis police officer is now accused in the assault of a colleague who was working undercover during a 2017 protest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis on Thursday announced the indictment of 42-year-old Officer Steve Korte, who is charged with civil rights violations and providing false statements to the FBI.

Federal prosecutors say Officer Luther Hall, who is black, was mistaken for a protester during a 2017 demonstration after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer accused of killing a black suspect.

Hall claimed he was beaten “like Rodney King.” His injuries required multiple surgeries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.