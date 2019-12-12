× Firehouse offers free subs Thursday if your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher

ST. LOUIS – Firehouse Subs has continued its Name Day promotion with a whole new list of three names.

According to the restaurant chains website, if your name is Amanda, Carlos or Christopher, you will get a free medium sub with any purchase on Thursday, December 12 at any U.S. Firehouse Subs.

One catch, you do have to show a photo ID to prove you are who you say you are.

More names will be drawn on Friday, December 13.