Former Kirkwood dentist charged with threatening judges in custody case with ex-wife

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Kirkwood man Thursday for allegedly threatening three circuit court judges over prior rulings against him in an ongoing child custody case with his ex-wife.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Reuter and his wife divorced in 2013. During this time, Reuter had run a dental practice in Kirkwood.

During the divorce and subsequent child custody battle, Reuter found himself on the losing side of numerous judgments. He shut down his dental practice, allowed his home to go into foreclosure, stopped paying taxes, and failed to register his vehicle.

In 2017, Reuter was found in contempt of court for failing to pay more than $20,000 in owed child support and medical expenses. He also had stalked and threatened to kill his ex-wife.

On December 7, 2019, prosecutors claim Reuter went to each of the judges’ homes and hand-delivered copies of a manifesto with several demands and threats. The manifesto demanded the judges pay him $2.5 million, provide him with shared custody of his daughter, write a letter of apology to his daughter, vacate prior judgments against him since 2012, and purge all of those cases from the official state record.

The manifesto warned the judges they had until midnight on December 31 to meet his demands.

“…Immunity is not available to you this go-around,” the manifesto said.

Reuter delivered the manifestos to the judges just before his ex-wife’s order of protection obtained was set to expire. The order prohibited Reuter from having a firearm, having any contact with their daughter, and forbade him from coming within 1,000 feet of his ex-wife.

Authorities attempted to locate Reuter and serve him with a warrant for the threats. Reuter was finally taken into custody on December 11 in Bonne Terre, Missouri following a three-hour standoff with police.

Reuter, 51, was charged with three counts of interfering with a judicial officer. Federal weapons charges are still pending. He’s been jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond.

All the judges in the 21st Judicial Circuit have since recused themselves from Reuter’s criminal case. The Missouri Supreme Court has assigned a judge from another circuit to hear the case. In addition, Reuter’s domestic litigation has been reassigned to a judge from another circuit court.