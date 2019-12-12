Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Missouri appeals court weighs wrongful conviction allegation

Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS – A Missouri appeals court will decide if St. Louis’ top prosecutor has the authority to request a new trial for a man imprisoned nearly 25 years for a murder she believes he didn’t commit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Wednesday told the Missouri Court of Appeals that Gardner is duty bound to correct the wronful conviction of Lamar Johnson.

A lawyer for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued that Gardner lacks authority to seek a new trial. Johnson was convicted of killing Marcus Boyd in 1994.

