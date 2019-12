× Money Saver: Get $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen purchase

ST. LOUIS – It’s the twelfth day of December and that means it the day of dozens at Krispy Kreme.

Today only get a dozen of the original glazed doughnuts for a dollar with the purchase of any dozen.

This includes the north pole inspired doughnuts or a variety box and your second of the original glazed is a buck.

It is limited to two per customer.