Officer dragged and bystander hit before suspect rams car into St. Clair Square Mall

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – An officer patrolling the St. Clair Square parking lot was dragged after confronting a man in a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning. The suspect hit a bystander before driving the vehicle into the mall.

A 30-year-old officer noticed a vehicle that was parked next to the sidewalk outside of Dillards at around 10:45am this morning. He ran the plates and discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen from St. Genevieve County. He waited for the suspected car thief to return to the vehicle.

The officer confronted a 20-year-old man from St. Louis when he approached the stolen vehicle. The suspect then tried to speed away in the car with the officer partially inside the vehicle. The vehicle struck a bystander in the parking lot before crashing into the mall.

The suspect ran into the building and was later taken into police custody. The officer, bystander, and suspect were not injured in this incident.

The suspect also has an active warrant for auto theft in St. Louis County. During a search of the stolen vehicle, a handgun was also located as well as the keys to the vehicle.