Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Officer-involved shooting in Carondelet

Posted 9:55 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24PM, December 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to an intersection near an Interstate 55 off-ramp in south city after learning of an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Bates Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.

No officers were reported injured.

The shooting comes approximately 48 hours after a 14-year-old was shot at a nearby gas station.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.