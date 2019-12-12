× Officer-involved shooting in Carondelet

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to an intersection near an Interstate 55 off-ramp in south city after learning of an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Bates Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood.

No officers were reported injured.

The shooting comes approximately 48 hours after a 14-year-old was shot at a nearby gas station.

