Police: Man shot to death in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have begun investigating a fatal shooting in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.
Police responded to calls for a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Sidney Street.
A man had been shot and was unconscious at the scene. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim has not been identified and police have not mentioned a possible motive.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
38.608083 -90.241175