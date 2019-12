Please enable Javascript to watch this video Popeyes declared world domination this year when it debuted the chicken sandwich that's inspired countless think pieces, internet debates, and nationwide sellouts.

Now, the Louisiana chain can add an "ugly Christmas sweater" to the list.

That's right. A Popeyes holiday sweater exists now, and it's bestrewn with stitched sandwiches.

It's available on UglyChristmasSweater.com, though as far as ugly Christmas sweaters go, this one is fairly tame.