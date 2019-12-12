Precision Restorations 1941 Cadillac Convertible Restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(St. Louis) Precision Restorations, a St. Louis-based Classic Car and Truck restoration company, one of the largest classic car restorers in the country, showed off their work this morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. The vehicle is a four door, 1941 Cadillac Convertible, of which only 400 were produced. Upon completion of the restoration, this vehicle will be returned to its owner in West Chester PA.