(St. Louis) Precision Restorations, a St. Louis-based Classic Car and Truck restoration company, one of the largest classic car restorers in the country, showed off their work this morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. The vehicle is a four door, 1941 Cadillac Convertible, of which only 400 were produced. Upon completion of the restoration, this vehicle will be returned to its owner in West Chester PA.
Precision Restorations 1941 Cadillac Convertible Restoration
