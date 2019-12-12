Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Precision Restorations 1941 Cadillac Convertible Restoration

Posted 10:44 am, December 12, 2019
Data pix.

(St. Louis)  Precision Restorations, a St. Louis-based Classic Car and Truck restoration company, one of the largest classic car restorers in the country, showed off their work this morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M.   The vehicle is a four door, 1941 Cadillac Convertible, of which only 400 were produced.   Upon completion of the restoration, this vehicle will be returned to its owner in West Chester PA.

